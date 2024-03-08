The government is still failing to care for citizens who have become chronically ill due to Q fever. National Ombudsman Reinier van Zutphen wrote this in a Friday letter published report, the third edition on the subject. Van Zutphen also wants the government, especially the Ministry of Health, to apologize to patients who still experience the consequences of the disease fifteen years later.

Between 2006 and 2009, the Netherlands was hit by the largest Q fever outbreak ever. Tens of thousands of people became ill because the disease spread from goats to humans. One hundred patients died. For a long time, the government did not inform the Dutch population about the outbreaks, nor about the risks.

Patients who still experience the consequences of the disease today, among other things, have difficulty performing physical exertion. Due to fatigue, their world becomes increasingly smaller, which causes problems on a social level. After previous investigations in 2012 and 2017, the ombudsman already made recommendations that should have improved the lives of patients, but the government has still not followed them up.

Van Zutphen compares the complaints of patients with those of long Covid. He therefore advocates investing in knowledge and expertise about Q fever and long Covid. “It is time that we give Q fever patients a future perspective again,” says Van Zutphen.