Document describes murders of unarmed people, alterations to crime scenes and failure to provide assistance to the injured

The São Paulo State Police Ombudsman's Office released on Monday (25 March 2024) a report denouncing 11 cases in which the PM (Military Police) carried out summary executions of unarmed people in Baixada Santista, on the coast of São Paulo. The document also describes changes to the crime scenes and failure to provide assistance to the injured. It covers the period from May 2023 to the beginning of March this year.

The report was presented at a public hearing at the USP Law School (University of São Paulo), in Largo São Francisco, in the center of the capital.

Relatives and friends of the victims, as well as residents of communities affected by police violence, filled the college's main hall. “Today, the population is here crying”, said Sandra, mother of Luiz Fernando, killed by the police in February 2023.

During the event, deponents identified themselves only by their first name and were instructed not to disclose images that would allow potential witnesses to be identified.

Operations

The 1st edition of the so-called Operation Shield, launched after the death of a military police officer in Santos (SP), resulted in 28 deaths in a period of 40 days. A new edition of police action began at the end of January this year and, by March 18, had accumulated 48 deaths.

In the first 3 months of 2024, military police officers on duty killed 69 people in the municipalities of Baixada Santista, according to data made available by the Public Ministry of São Paulo until Friday (22 March).

At the beginning of March, the Police Ombudsman's Office was on a joint mission with Condepe (State Council for the Defense of the Human Person of São Paulo) and several human rights entities, such as the Brazilian Public Security Forum, the Instituto Sou da Peace and the Genocide Protection and Resistance Network.

Statements were collected, police reports, death certificates and autopsy reports were analyzed. The survey verified the deaths of 11 people in situations with signs of execution. The report also points to a case of a woman victim of a stray bullet and 2 survivors of attempted executions.

Condepe filed a representation with the Public Ministry asking that the state secretary of Public Security, Guilherme Derrite, be investigated for lack of transparency in police operations. Linked to the Secretariat of Justice and Citizenship, the body states that requests for information are systematically denied.