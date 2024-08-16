Lvova-Belova: 9 families with 50 children are being evacuated from dangerous areas of the Kursk region

Nine families with 50 children are being evacuated from the border areas of the Kursk region. This was reported by the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova in on the air Sputnik radio stations.

“We understand that the main task now is to resettle large families… Today, we took nine families with 50 children straight off the bat,” the ombudsman said.

According to her, those evacuated from dangerous areas will be resettled in the Kursk, Oryol and Moscow regions. They will be delivered to their temporary place of residence by bus. The Children’s Rights Commissioner’s Office is also discussing ways to evacuate families with children in need of palliative care from dangerous areas.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the Kursk region single-handedly took nine children out of Sudzha. She said that she and her relatives lived in two houses with a single yard, the woman did not want to leave her home. “A large farm. There was everything. And now there is nothing,” the Russian woman complained.

The fighting in Kursk Oblast has been going on for over 10 days. A federal state of emergency has been declared in the region and a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime is in effect. Residents are being evacuated from some border areas.