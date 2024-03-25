Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/25/2024 – 20:05

The São Paulo State Police Ombudsman's Office released this Monday (25) a report denouncing 11 cases in which the Military Police (PM) allegedly carried out executions in Baixada Santista, on the coast of São Paulo. The region has been the target of major police operations since July last year.

The document was presented at a public hearing at the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo, in Largo São Francisco, downtown São Paulo. Relatives and friends of the victims, as well as people who live in communities affected by police violence, filled the college's main hall. “Today, the population is here crying,” said Sandra, mother of Luiz Fernando, killed by the police in February 2023.

During the event, deponents identified themselves only by their first name and there was a request that images not be released that would allow potential witnesses to be identified.

Operations

The first edition of the so-called Operation Shield, launched after the death of a military police officer in Santos (SP), resulted in 28 deaths in a period of 40 days. A new edition of the operation began at the end of January this year and, as of March 18, had accumulated 48 deaths.

In the first three months of 2024, military police officers on duty killed 69 people in the municipalities of Baixada Santista, according to data made available by the Public Ministry of São Paulo until the 22nd.

At the beginning of March, the Police Ombudsman's Office was on a joint mission with the State Council for the Defense of the Human Person of São Paulo (Condepe) and several human rights entities, such as the Brazilian Public Security Forum, the Instituto Sou da Peace and the Genocide Protection and Resistance Network.

Statements were collected, police reports, death certificates and autopsy reports were analyzed. 11 people were identified who died in situations with various signs of execution. The report also points to a case of a woman victim of a stray bullet and two survivors of attempted executions.

Condepe also filed a representation with the Public Ministry asking that the state secretary of Public Security, Guilherme Derrite, be investigated for not providing transparency to police operations. The body, linked to the Secretariat of Justice and Citizenship, states that requests for information are systematically denied.

Depositions

In testimony, Beatriz said that the version presented for the death of her husband Leonel is not credible and could not have happened. According to her, he would not be able to exchange fire with the military police because he had been physically disabled since he was 14 years old. “There was no exchange of fire, like what the police officer said, because he could barely hold on to his crutches,” she said. “He was admitted to the hospital dead,” she added.

“We came here to ask for strength for my entire family, for all my daughters. Every day we cry,” said Ana Alice when narrating the murder of her ex-husband, José Marcos, in February: “the police caught him, halfway down the alley, took him into his house and shot him three times.”

“We were warned by the neighbor, who heard the gunshots. When they got there [policiais] They asked us to 'get out'”, he says. The man, according to her, abused drugs, but was not involved in crime and lived by collecting recyclable materials. “They pretended to help, took them to the PS [pronto-socorro] of São Vicente”.

Secretary

In defense of the police, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat states that “the deaths recorded resulted from confrontations with criminals, who have reacted violently to police work”.

Also according to the ministry, “all cases of death resulting from police intervention are rigorously investigated by the Civil and Military police, with the monitoring of the respective internal affairs departments, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary”.

Regarding Condepe's representation, the secretariat says that it had “informal knowledge” of the investigation request and that “it will respond to questions as soon as requested by the Public Ministry”.