Turin – «I'll scar you with acid», «I'll reduce you to a wheelchair». And again: “You suck”, “you're anorexic”. These are some of the phrases that Omar Favaro would have addressed it to his wife. Today the Ivrea prosecutor's office closed the investigation, contesting the crimes of sexual violence (two episodes in which there was apparently non-consensual intercourse) and mistreatment. In total, there were around twenty incidents reported between 2019 and 2021: beatings, insults, threats, physical and psychological violence towards his wife with whom he had a daughter.

Omar Favaro, already convicted of the murder in Novi Ligure in 2001 with his girlfriend Erika, therefore risks a new trial: Erika's mother and her little brother were killed with 97 stab wounds. Having served his sentence, in the meantime Omar Favaro, who moved to the Turin area, rebuilt his life and became the father of a little girl born from his relationship with the woman he met on social media 9 years ago. A happy union. Then, during the lockdown period, relations deteriorated and coexistence degenerated into violence and humiliation.

Over the years the woman asked the police to intervene four times, but when they arrived she later downplayed the seriousness of the disputes. In 2021 the woman left home.

In the meantime, investigations have begun and prosecutor Lodovico Bossi has reconstructed a long chain of episodes of violence, so much so that he asked the investigating judge to issue a precautionary measure that prohibits Omar from approaching his ex. The request was rejected by the Review: for the judge the danger was no longer present, since the cohabitation had ceased. In the meantime, there was a civil separation case which ended with joint custody of the child. Now the prosecutor's office will have to decide whether, on the basis of the evidence collected, request indictment or not proceed.