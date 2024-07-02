Omar Mahmoud, a Palestinian student at Al Tasamuh School in Abu Dhabi, who came first in the General Secondary Education track, confirmed that he aspires to continue to excel and succeed and study data science at Khalifa University, the UAE University, or Abu Dhabi University, noting that success and excellence in high school is an important incentive and a big step towards achieving his biggest goal.

He said: “The Tolerance Schools supported me in completing my education and maintaining my excellence.”

“I was born in the UAE and I studied the British curriculum until the eighth grade. Due to family circumstances, my twin sister (Shahd) and I moved to Tolerance Schools since the ninth grade. I put in a lot of effort during my studies and I expected that God would not disappoint me, and that I would get an advanced ranking within the list of the top 10 in high school,” he added, stressing his determination to put in more effort and excel during his university studies in the coming stage.

Ward thanked God Almighty, then his parents and teachers who made great efforts to provide an atmosphere of success and excellence through continuous follow-up and constantly motivating him on the importance of making an effort and trusting that God Almighty will not disappoint this effort and will not waste his work in vain, which is what actually happened.