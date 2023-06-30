Ómar Ramírez, coach of Independiente Santa Fe, trusts in the work of his team to be crowned in the Women’s League, in which they arrive at the match against América with a 2-0 lead.

The Venezuelan could be the first foreign coach to win the Women’s League in Colombia, but his goal is, first, to leave the Leonas as the most-time champions of the tournament. This he said at a press conference:

The final with VAR. “It’s a very nice final, it’s a pity that the VAR is a bit late, but it’s very accurate, a lot is at stake. A tool like this always makes the game better and it will be welcome”.

The first foreign DT who would be champion. “The first thing is to give Santa Fe a title. The rest will surely come, but the first thing is to remain in the history of Santa Fe, it is the main objective that I have.”

Did they celebrate ahead of time? “The advantage you have in Bogotá is well deserved. I heard we were celebrating ahead of time and no. We were thanking the people, there were 30,000 people, it was very exciting. The game starts from scratch, always respecting the rival in front of us. America is a good local and Santa Fe is a good visitor. That lends itself to a very interesting game”.

Does the rival fans affect them? “I don’t know. We are going to experience it tomorrow. The team knows what it’s like to play with fans, we’ve worked on it psychologically, Easter will surely be full, I don’t think these situations will affect us. In Yumbo we played with a lot of fans, pressing, but we reacted well”.

America’s fortress at home. “America is a good local, they have the people in their favor, but Santa Fe is the best visitor in the League and it is Santa Fe, sometimes I feel that they want to belittle it. There is a downside in the series, but it’s going to be a nice game.”

What was worked on during the week? “We worked a lot on concentration, small details with and without the ball, rest, because the girls ran a lot in Bogotá. We work on our possibilities and our tools, and we talk about the rival’s virtues and mistakes. He worked himself in every way.”

How does it get to the game? “There is calm, and it’s not that I’m relaxed: I’m calm because I see some convinced players, who work well and who see an opponent that is not easy, and when you see some players who go with the knife between their teeth, that makes you think good things”.

Is it failure not to be champion? “Failure would be not trying, not looking for the game, not being where we are. Neither for América nor for Santa Fe it would be a failure, they are the best institutions in women’s soccer. Just win one. There is no failure Whatever happens, both squads have done things well”.

The vision of Gabriela Huertas

Gabriela Huertas, captain of Santa Fe and the player with the most appearances in the history of the Women’s League, also gave her vision of the match:

The Santa Fe advantage. “The main thing for tomorrow’s game is going to be concentration. We have the tranquility of the marker, but we cannot trust ourselves. In football, the one who makes the fewest mistakes is the one who wins”.



How to manage a group with many girls. “I think the key has been that in the team we are all the same, there is no one more experienced, or better, we are all the same. I need my companions and my companions me.”

