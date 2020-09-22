Omar Radi’s mother holds a banner during a demonstration in support of her journalist son who appeared before the Moroccan courts in Casablanca, September 22, 2020 (FADEL SENNA / AFP)

Omar Radi does not appear free: he has been in pre-trial detention for two months in solitary confinement in a Casablanca prison. He is accused of rape, endangering the security of Morocco and “intelligence with a foreign power” – in other words, espionage. Very serious facts which could earn him several years in prison.

But the journalist, his relatives and the associations for the defense of human rights who support him say he is the victim of both a “stunt”, a “judicial harassment”, a “media manipulation” intended to silence a too free voice. Insults, personal information: Human Rights Watch has combed through Moroccan power-linked news sites like Chouf TV, Barlamane and Le360. Result: between June 7 and September 15, the NGO identified 136 articles attacking Omar Radi and his entourage.

Omar Radi, in the sights of the monarchy for years, is a free electron: member of Mali (Alternative Movement for Individual Freedoms), he has written several noted surveys on social injustice in Morocco, the rent economy, the theft of land. He also exposed a large corruption case involving ministers and advisers to the king. Last year, a very critical tweet about a judge who heavily condemned the loudspeakers of the popular uprising in the Rif earned him a few days of detention and four months in prison. In the process, an Amnesty International report reveals that his phone had been spied on by the Moroccan authorities: a revelation which causes scandal.





This time the accusations are more serious. Omar Radi refuses the qualifier of rape: he speaks of a “consensual” sexual relationship with a journalist colleague, the night before the closing of their newspaper, when the whole team sleeps in the same villa due to confinement. He is also not the first independent journalist in the sights of power to be tried for rape. In 2018, at the end of a trial deemed unfair by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, the director of the daily Akhbar Al-Youm, Taoufik Bouachrine, was sentenced to 12 years for the same facts.

On the issue of espionage, justice accuses Omar Radi “of having been paid for an activity likely to undermine the loyalty that citizens owe to the State”: he explains that it is because he was working for economic intelligence firms for the benefit of British investors who wanted to learn about their potential Moroccan partners. While Omar Radi responds to twenty summons from the National Brigade of the Judicial Police, petitions are multiplying to denounce “rigged prosecutions”, and more generally a climate more and more “suffocating” for critical voices, aggravated moreover by the pandemic and the state of health emergency.

National and international mobilization with the opening of the Omar Radi trial https://t.co/CYPbgHUWl7 – Yabiladi.com (@yabiladi_fr) September 22, 2020

Since his incarceration, those who question the authorities’ accusations themselves become targets of threats, intimidation, and defamation. Activists are quieter; every time a column is published, every time an NGO takes the floor, the counterattack is systematic.



This summer it was particularly visible in the cultural world. 400 indignant filmmakers, writers and singers draft a manifesto to denounce “the harassment and imprisonment of journalists, the arrests of citizens who have expressed their opinions on social networks, the violent repression of demonstrations,” “the public lynching “dissidents in the” reactionary defamation media “. In response, 670 “patriotic” artists are setting up a collective to say that they “trust” Moroccan institutions.

This war of press releases even happened in France: when a platform supported by 150 people, including elected Communists, appeared in the French press (Orient XXI and Humanity) to denounce “a repressive machine” and the intolerance of the regime in the face of social networks (15 arrests in six months), a press release signed by 130 associations is indignant at the “dissemination of misleading information” about Morocco.

“The Omar Radi affair, infamy as a weapon to silence feathers and free voices” An investigation co-produced by @humanite_fr and @Mediapart https://t.co/mOf2Q47VBq pic.twitter.com/jok6uQ4a4w – Rosa Moussaoui (@Rosamoussaoui) September 21, 2020

The Moroccan authorities, for their part, assure that “Morocco has no problem with freedom of expression” and evoke the independence of the judiciary after “two decades of achievements in human rights”. Officially, there have been no more prisoners of conscience in Morocco since the reign of Hassan 2. In its latest annual ranking by Reporters Without Borders on press freedom, Morocco is 133rd out of 180.