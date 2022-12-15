There are 7 winners of Omar Prize for communication on cancer and rare diseases. The awarding of the 9th edition of the annual initiative took place during a ceremony at the Roman Aquarium in Rome, which was attended by patient associations, institutions, clinicians and institutional representatives. At the 2022 edition, which also hosted the ‘Un posto occupi’ campaign against gender-based violence and which, for the first time, included the Omar-Uno Sguardo Raro Award, in addition to the promoter of the award, Osservatorio rare diseases, 5 co-organizers, 3 partners, 7 winners, 10 patronages, 18 sponsors.

The prize, created 10 years ago by Rare disease observatory is co-organized with the National Center for Rare Diseases of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), the National Coordination of Associations of Chronic Patients of Cittadinanzattiva (Cnamc), the Telethon Foundation, Orphanet Italia and the Italian Society of Narrative Medicine-Simen and with numerous sponsors, including the Rare Disease Alliance, a permanent technical table that now has the participation of over 350 associations.

Stories of female patients and researchers, stories of life with a pathology, the importance of extended newborn screening, innovative therapies and the meaning of the concepts of rarity and invisibility are the topics addressed by the winners: journalists, communicators, patient associations and pharmaceutical companies. The various linguistic registers, the themes and means of communication used by the various winners are different, but their merit is unique: that of having been able to reach a large audience with clear and understandable messages, scientifically correct and at the same time engaging for the reference target and accurate in search for sources. These are in fact the criteria used by the Jury which includes, in addition to the organizers, 3 partners of the Award: Ability Channel, the Italian Public Relations Federation (Ferpi) and the ‘Uno Sguardo Raro’ Film Festival.

“Among the topics most often addressed is that of diagnosis, which still remains a great stumbling block for rare patients – said Ilaria Ciancaleoni Bartoli, director of the Observatory for rare diseases – beyond the specific issues, what emerges is the trend to talk about rare diseases and tumors with an increasingly strong focus on the affected person and the caregiver, addressing relevant issues not only from the point of view of health but also from the quality of life, including topics such as study, work, ability and the chance to develop your skills and pursue your dreams. This tendency to increasingly see the person, and not just the patient, with all their emotions and in all their contexts, is absolutely positive and we hope that it will develop further year after year”.

The journalistic prizes in the press and web category were won by two women, Maria Cristina Valsecchi and Federica Bonalumi, who, the first on the Eva portal, knowing is power and the second with a video service published on VD News, tackled in a precise and involving two different themes and stories.

Two, and very different in terms of themes and tones, the communication campaigns created by professionals who won the ex aequo prize for the campaign ‘Life begins every day – Stories of patients with chronic myeloid leukemia’, a podcast commissioned by Incyte and created in collaboration with the Gedi group and with the patronage of AIL, the Italian Leukemia Association. The second campaign that was awarded the ex aequo prize in the professionals category is “Invisible monument” created by Sanofi, appreciated for its absolute originality and ability to make people perceive the presence of rare patients through an absence.

The prize for the best communication campaign created by non-professionals was instead assigned to ‘A rare friend’, a campaign created by Aiaf – the Italian Anderson Fabry Association focused on the production and dissemination of a special episode included in the Rai animated series ‘Leo Da Vinci’. During the evening, the prize was also awarded by the Jury, which this year did not want to give its recognition to a specific work or campaign but wanted to dedicate it to the memory and career of the journalist and science popularizer, who died prematurely, Mario Parot.

The last of the prizes awarded, not least but because it was established this year, was the recognition ‘Omar – Uno Sguardo Raro’ created thanks to the collaboration with the homonymous international film festival co-founded by Claudia Crisafio and Serena Bartezzati. The award went to a Rai television programme, ‘The dream hunter’, co-created and hosted by the journalist Stefano Buttafuoco. Various personalities from institutions and scientific societies also attended the awards ceremony, including the President of the Intergroup Parliamentary Rare Diseases Hon. Maria Elena Boschi, Maurizio Scarpa, Coordinator of the metabERN Network, and respectively the President and the Secretary General of the Society Italian of Hospital Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Services (Sifo), Marcello Pani and Arturo Cavaliere.

As many as 10 sponsorships obtained: AMR – Rare Disease Alliance, ANSO – National Association of Online Press, CDG – Journalistic Documentation Center, CNOG – National Council of Journalists, CNR – National Research Council, EURORDIS Rare Diseases Europe, FIEG – Italian Federation Newspaper Publishers, FNSI – National Federation of the Italian Press, USPI – Union of the Italian Periodical Press, WHIN – Web Health Information Network. The initiative was carried out thanks to the unconditional contribution of 18 companies involved in the sector of rare diseases and tumors: Alexion, Amicus Therapeutics, APR Applied Pharma Research (part of Relief Therapeutics), Boehringer Ingelheim, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Italia, Incyte , Kyowa Kirin, Mirum, Novartis, Orchard Therapeutics, Pfizer, PIAM Farmaceutici, PTC Therapeutics, Roche, Sanofi, Sobi, Takeda, Travere Therapeutics.