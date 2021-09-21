The new Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, had his first meeting as a cabinet official of Alberto Fernández with the Governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, who gave him demanded concrete actions against drug trafficking that Rosario hacks. Upon leaving, the provincial president demanded “more Federal Justice” for the district he governs.

It was a meeting in which the narco theme, which shoots homicide figures in one of the main cities of the province is a problem that has been unresolved for years. The last national policy on the subject was from the replaced minister Sabina Frederic: she compared the encryption of Rosario with those of the City of Buenos Aires, in a false projection and with the intention of electoral campaign.

Frederic had said it after a violent raid of 6 homicides in 20 hours took place in Rosario.

Upon leaving the meeting with Fernández, the governor said it was “a necessary knowledge of information “of the vision of its management on the work of this time between Santa Fe and the Nation,” of the particular situation experienced in recent months“It sounded like a complaint.

“The diagnosis I made of why the Nation must have a firm, strong presence in the Santa Fe territory accompanying this stage of our police institution and the particularity that the territory is experiencing, “Perotti told the media, with a clear agenda of claiming the central power.

In this sense, he said that during the week there will be “a lot of exchange” and announced that Fernández will have a meeting with all the security forces on Tuesday. “That is key because the national forces they have troops in the Santa Fe territory. And of those evaluations we will surely have in the week a concrete plan of action to act quickly, “he continued.

In addition, he said that he believes that “there is a firm decision by the President” to fight the drug mafia, which he expressed by saying that Argentina “cannot allow these things to happen in its territory.” “We fully trust that the minister’s actions they are going to go in that direction, “he continued.

He also explained that the problems with the issue of drug trafficking in the province “are various.”

But Perotti expanded his portfolio of claims: he asked that federal judges be appointed in empty courts of the province.

“To fully address this situation we have from the need to strengthen federal Justice, the need to coordinate actions. When we have several forces. Ideally, perhaps there is a force with a sufficient number of members so that there is a single force and that it is the one that deploys the territory. That will be a national decision. What do we require more presence … without a doubt“, Shooting.

And then he gave the example of the trials of the drug lords. “There are going to be two important trials of two organizations, you have to have a lot of custody of the members of the judiciary, “he said.

But he said that, regardless of that, in many of the investigative processes that police action is generating and requests arise from the judges for the custody of some people “with which there there are people immobilized for a long time guarding each of these “.

“This leads to fewer agents in prevention. There must necessarily be that coordination, “he explained.

Finally, Perotti claimed: “We need more federal Justice, more appointments of officials in the territory. “” We have the same structure almost 20 years ago for a crime that has grown enormously“, he concluded.

Aníbal Fernández is sworn in as Minister of Security. Photo EFE.

For his part, Aníbal Fernández said that the meeting was very positive. “Nothing can be analyzed without knowing Completely the situation where we find ourselves. I believe that the governor has been more than graphic in all his expression, “said the brand new Cabinet official.

“We have the first part. Tomorrow I have the meeting with the four leadership of the forces at 12 o’clock, specifically with the Gendarmerie, which is one of the most important parts in this discussion,” Aníbal F. continued in front of the media microphones. .

Regarding this, he assured that if they manage to collect all the information they need before the end of the year, they will be able to “draw conclusions for ways to act.” “The governor’s thing has been very important,” he reiterated.

Regarding drug trafficking, he assured that it is a “complex issue, where there is situations that are public knowledge“.

Fernández promised to provide security for the trials that will take place in the province.

And he made his position clear regarding what Perotti asked him: “I want to accompany the governor because he has the vocation to do things seriously. That is what we are working on. “

Finally, he assured that he will have a meeting with Marcelo Sain, who is in charge of the Investigations Office of the province, next Thursday. “Is a personal friend, was my official. We know each other too much, “he finished.

Paradoxically, Saín was ran of his position as Minister of Security by Perotti himself last March, after the broadcast of some controversial audios in which he disqualified the Santa Fe police. It was in another wave of narco crimes.

