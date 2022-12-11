omar perez fulfilled his expected farewell. His dream, after his professional retirement, was this: to dress in red once more, jump onto the field of El Campín, be cheered by the fans of Santa Feand say goodbye.

Omar was surrounded by many of his former teammates with whom he marked a golden age in the Santa Fe team.

Some 20,000 people came to the stands of the stadium the campin to say goodbye, to show him all the love they have for him.

Omar first received a commemorative plaque. Then to play. Once again he showed all his talent, his great passes, his goals.

On the court, Omar had luxury teammates, many of whom accompanied him throughout his career. The first great guest was the teacher Alfonso Cañón, who scored a penalty goal. was also Juan Fernando Quinterothe crash of River Plate.

The Bolivian was there Diego Cabrera, Rufay Zapata, Yulián Anchico, Luis Carlos Arias, Gerardo Bedoya, and many more.

There were three times each of 30 minutes. In the last one it was the most emotional moment, first when a fan entered the field to hug 10.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to show my football, the passion I feel for this…”, Omar said at the end, between tears.

“Oe oe oeeo oeee / Omar / Omar”, shouted the fans to say goodbye to their idol, he took off his commemorative shirt and wore the cardinal shirt and went up to each tribune to say goodbye.

