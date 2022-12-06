Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Omar Pérez breaks down in tears a few hours after his farewell party in Santa Fe

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 6, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Omar Perez cries
Photo:

Screenshots

The ’10’ couldn’t avoid tears in the run-up to his last goodbye to the ‘cardinals’.

omar perezremembered idol from Santa Fe, who wore the number 10 jersey of the Bogota team and who was the architect of one of the golden ages of local and international titles for the red team, will finally have his long-awaited farewell match on December 10, from at 7 pm, at the El Campín stadium.

Along with the Argentine will be several of the figures from the Bogotá team who accompanied him in different line-ups that earned Independiente Santa Fe league titles, the Colombian Cup, the Super League and important international achievements such as the South American Cup, among others.

A few hours before Pérez steps on the grass of El Campín again, the cardinal idol offered a press conference. In it, the emotion seemed to surpass him because, without more or less, the ’10’ broke down in tears.

Tears of the idol of Santa Fe

Photo:

AFP – Archive EL TIEMPO

At the conference, Pérez stated from the outset that he felt “mixed emotions.” Then, emphasizing that “the day has come” and that he expects his mom to be in the stands, he broke down in tears.

The applause of the public accompanied his emotion.

“This shouldn’t have happened”, the ’10’ barely muttered, in front of the support of his fans.

SPORTS

More sports news

