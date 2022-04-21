Omar Pérez is a registered trademark in Santa Fe. In the Cardenal club he endeared himself to the fans, to his football, to his passes, and to his titles.

Since his professional retirement, in Patriotas, Omar continues to live in Colombia, and he had been waiting for his farewell match to come true.

farewell party

Well, this Thursday, Omar himself made the announcement that the Santa Fe fans were waiting for. The player said that his farewell match will be this year and most likely in El Campín.

“We are going to have it. It is news that I have not wanted to give yet. I have been working on the game for a few days, the idea is that this year we can; I am looking at the date, the calendar to see the players who may come. We are in logistics, but it is done this year“, affirmed Omar, in declarations to Win Sports.

Although he was not the figure of Santa Fe in the 2015 South American Cup due to injury, Omar Pérez has always been the “lion’s” benchmark in recent years. With the Bogota team he has scored 82 goals.

Omar played in Santa Fe between 2009 and 2019, winning new titles with the Cardenal club3 Leagues, a Colombia Cup, 3 Super Leagues, a South American Cup and the Suruga Bank.

When asked if his match would be in Bogotá, he said: “God willing, it seems to me that the people deserve that match and that it be in El Campín.”

“I can’t say any more,” he said, but said it is likely that he will invite players from Boca Juniors, which was his first professional club.

In Colombia, he also played in Junior, Cartagena and Medellín.

