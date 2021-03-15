Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

International Professor Omar Numan Al Ali, player of the national team and the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, won over 31 men and women and drew against two in the exhibition match “Simultania” organized by the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club on the Leaches International website, with the participation of all Sharjah Chess Clubs, and it was held in a relay system. To play with all players simultaneously.

The surprise was the success of Abdullah Al-Rawi, the player of Khorfakkan, and Muhammad Ihsan, the player of Kalba Union, in a draw with Omar Numan. The final result came after 3 hours, with international professor Omar Noman winning 32 points, 31 wins and two draws.

The championship was watched by a large audience of emirate club players, parents and coaches, as well as school students affiliated with the Plan and Think initiative to teach chess, which is organized by the Sharjah Chess Club for all schools in the Emirate of Sharjah, and more than 500 students participate in it.

For his part, International Professor Omar Numan Al Ali, Assistant Secretary General of Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, expressed his happiness to play with a large group of players from Sharjah Chess Clubs, and considered them promising talents and coming strongly to the chess arena in the country.

Numan confirmed that all the matches were not as easy as expected, and he also praised the level of all players in general, drawing attention to the level of 4 players in particular, namely: Abdullah Al-Rawi from Khorfakkan Club, Muhammad Ihsan from Ittihad Kalba Club, Ahmed Al-Sabbagh from Maliha Sports Club, and Rakan Assaf From Al-Thiqa Club for the Disabled.