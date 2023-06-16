Friday, June 16, 2023, 09:28



He has been thinking about it for a few weeks, even for many days the idea of ​​leaving San Javier has taken away his sleep, but finally Omar Nicolás has decided to continue one more campaign as sports director of the Mar Menor, a club that is not always stable but that is on the way to play his third consecutive season in the Second Federation. An achievement in which Nicolás has a lot to do, who had a juicy offer from Cieza on the table and also the interest of some higher-class clubs to be part of his technical secretariat.

Nicolás, who also had one more year of contract with the San Javier club, will have to put together a team to ensure permanence with just 300,000 euros, a lower budget for the first team than in recent years. He also wants to have Javi Motos, who is away from Spain for a few days, a coach who has already led the Mar Menor in two different stages and both with good results for the entity.

The azulón sports director considers that “stability” and that “there are no defaults” is more important than having a high budget and not complying.