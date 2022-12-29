Omar Nicolás, sports director of the Mar Menor, is not experiencing his best moment in charge of the coastal team, despite the fact that his team is located in the upper area of ​​the table. After ascending to the San Javier team from the Third to the Second Federation and after signing a brilliant year in the fourth category of Spanish football, being just one step away from playing in the promotion playoff, he finally continued in the Pitín despite having offers powerful teams like Águilas and Linares, from the First Federation. In fact, he agreed to continue thinking and was convinced that the project for this course would have very solid foundations.

But it’s not like that. Real Murcia has also sounded it out, but Nicolás prefers to wait for now, despite the fact that the structural milestones are not being met in a club where a Japanese group landed last summer. An investor who has not shown signs of life again, despite the fact that he has already disbursed a part of the sale amount agreed with Daniel Núñez, still owner of the Murcian entity.

Omar Nicolás, the visible head of the project, spent half of the amount indicated by this group last September, at the signing of the contract, in assembling the new template. And he does not regret it since now the uncertainty is total. Although the first team is up to date, the economic problems in the club’s bases are notorious and prolonged, just like those of some suppliers such as sportswear or transport.

reassurance message



Daniel Núñez, at least, sent a message of calm to the first team on Wednesday, although it does not seem enough to relaunch a team that ends 2022 in the worst possible way. Omar Nicolás does not want to slam the door and leave because he feels responsible for the squad and has convinced many of the footballers who opted for the Mar Menor, although he needs something to change so he does not have to say goodbye.