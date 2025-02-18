







Exporter throughout the last two decades of players and coaches, Spain does not stop taking steps in the internationalization of professionals linked to the world of football and more and more are the Sports directors They decide to take the step of crossing borders. Not only those who know and have worked in elite clubs, also recognized figures in the lower categories such as the young man Omar Nicolás Fenoll (31 years), which a few days ago began to exercise as new sports director of the Boyacá patriots (Colombia). “In Spain I knew that making the jump from a second RFEF to a second division is impossible, here I had this possibility and I am happy to have taken the step,” explains the Murcia in telephone conversation with ABC.

The one who was sports director of the Mar Menor and Racing Cartagena He ended up receiving from Colombia the call he expected to have from Spain. Finally, the job offer came from the other side of the Atlantic, specifically from the Patriots’ offices, a historic who has just descended to the second category of that country’s football. Surrounded the surprise, the initial doubts disappeared soon. “The jump to Colombia cost me because I love living in Murcia, but I am happy because this change allows me to meet and work in a professional team, with a spectacular sports city.” In the team of the city of Tunja it is not just because the coach is a compatriot, the Valencian Jonathan Risueño.

An eleven -hour trip and more than 10,000 kilometers that began to take shape through Miguel Hitawho was his representative in his previous stage as a footballer. He was the one who spoke of Omar Nicolás Fenoll to the Colombian lawyer César Guzmánthe president of the patriots. «His intention is to implement a quarry model similar to those of Spanish clubs. Know our football because truthful in Alicante, we meet and asked me to teach him my project and work methodology. There was agreement and here I am, happy and excited, ”explains the young sports director to this newspaper.

Omar Nicolás Fenoll is one of those anonymous football figures that decide to take the step to find an opportunity away from home, although, as he says, the figure of the sports director in Colombia is not yet widespread and practically only exists in First Division clubs . “My goal is to continue growing, take the opportunity to be in the environment of a professional team,” he adds. Clear ideas that he shares with his new president: «Our illusion is the Promote the quarryto be able to get Colombian players for Europe, but also to bring Spanish players to the patriots, ”details the Murcian, who distills passion when he talks about football. The same one that says he wants to move to his new club.