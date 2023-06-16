He photojournalist from Tijuana, Baja California, omar martinezwill be subjected to a delicate surgical interventionafter being diagnosed with a head tumor and hydrocephalusfor which it is seeking to gather economical support to pay for the operation.

in your account FacebookOmar exposed this day that the operation will be held next Monday June 19 at 8:00 a.m.“mentally I am motivated and ready”.

Likewise, he explained, “the support they have given me with so many samples of love is very nice, In general, how can you not face a difficult moment in the best way in this way? Mainly with God”.

In recent days he wrote a message on his account to request support: “Hello friends, you are already 20 years trying to be a chronicler of my city, I want to continue to be. I sincerely ask for your support, I would really appreciate it.”

He photographer He is also known by his colleagues as “Omarcito” or the “Compita”He is loved and recognized for his human quality, his camaraderie, and his willingness to help when needed with graphics or information, always without asking for anything in return.

For this reason, his guild colleagues came together to raise funds and support in this delicate health situation that Omar is facing.

following a general malaise and severe headacheOmar had no choice but to schedule a medical visit to undergo tests and the results returned a tumor on his head and hydrocephalus.

For this reason, it requires an urgent operation and the cost of the procedure and recovery expenses is around 25 thousand dollars.

Contributions are made at the following link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/cirugia-para-omar-martinez?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_location=DASHBOARD&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer