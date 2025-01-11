01/11/2025 at 04:25h.





















At the luxurious Crowne Plaza hotel (Jeddah al Salam) in Jeddah, just one kilometer from the city’s yacht club, Omar Mugharbel takes out muscle. The CEO of the Saudi Pro League speaks to ABC to detail the ambitious project of a league that…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only