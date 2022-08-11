The Municipal Police of Madrid denounced the singer Omar Montes for violating several traffic regulations in the Plaza de Colón, where more than 500 people congregated this Wednesday without the perceptive administrative authorization.

The events occurred around 7:35 p.m., when the Municipal Police received notice of the concentration of hundreds of people on public roads. The agents who went to Colón verified that it was a call that Omar Montes had made through social networks.

At one point, the singer appeared driving a premium sports car and greeting all the fans, who crowded the road to surround him. The drivers “ignored” the instructions of the police officers.

One outside the central square, the police stopped the sports car on Lagasca street, where they proceeded to report Omar Montes for three traffic violations.