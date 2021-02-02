Omar Mascarell does not plan to give up. The Tenerife midfielder turns 28 this Tuesday and has before him what is probably the most complicated challenge of his career: leading Schalke until they reach the Bundesliga. The former Real Madrid veteran lived a real nightmare last 2020, not only because of the exceptional nature of the pandemic, but also because of the sporting situation of his team, which only won one match in the whole year, a situation that has caused the team of Gelsenkirchen is nine points away from salvation in the German First Division.

Omar’s hierarchy at Schalke is indisputable. Only one season was enough for his teammates to elect him captain of the team and for this reason, he does not think to throw in the towel despite the fact that the challenge seems almost impossible. Without going any further, last Saturday against Werder he was the best player of the team led by Christian Gross and scored the goal that earned his team to scratch a point from the Bremen stadium. A week earlier, his absence left a Schalke who was overwhelmed by Bayern (0-4) dismantled and two ago he had to convert into central defense against a Cologne that also beat Gelsenkirchen. There is no doubt that Mascarell’s contribution in midfield is indispensable to Schalke’s aspirations.

Both Omar and the Schalke fans are hoping that the arrival of Huntelaar, Kolasinac and Mustafi in this winter market will give the team some fresh air, but the names alone are useless without effort. The miracle happens for everyone and Omar is not going to let anyone give up.