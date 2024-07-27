Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Dagestani Umar Nurmagomedov stressed the special importance of his fans’ support in the strong and anticipated fight against his American competitor, Cory Sandhagen, in the “Bantamweight” category, scheduled for next Saturday in the capital, Abu Dhabi, which is the focus of attention, with the return of the excitement and suspense of the “UFC” fights, the most prominent mixed martial arts organization in the world.

The Etihad Arena on Yas Island, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, will host the highly anticipated fight between Umar Nurmagomedov, who has an undefeated record and is ranked ninth, and Cory Sandhagen, ranked second in the bantamweight division, in an exciting confrontation for both, where the winner of the match is likely to have a chance to win the UFC lightweight title.

“I would like to thank all the fans who are waiting for my fight next Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in the UFC competitions for the first time. The upcoming confrontation is important,” Umar Nurmagomedov said in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad on the sidelines of his preparations for the anticipated fight during his training at the UFC gym in Dubai Marina.

The 28-year-old champion, who was keen to wear the “Emirati costume” after the end of training, added: “The support of the audience is more important, because it is one of the important keys to victory,” noting that the “UFC” audience in Abu Dhabi is very wonderful and characterized by sportsmanship.

Nurmagomedov’s 17-fight unbeaten streak in mixed martial arts, including his last five UFC bouts, is motivating him for the upcoming fight against Sandhagen, as is his huge fan base in Abu Dhabi.

Umar Nurmagomedov, who has his roots in mixed martial arts and the UFC, with the late great Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov as his mentor and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as his cousin, stressed the importance of his “family legacy.”

He said: “Representing the family and those who came before me in this sport, who reached high levels, is a great responsibility, not only for the family, but for my team, which is among the strongest in the world, and it is a very big incentive to focus on training, in order to appear in the best image in the fights.”

The upcoming confrontation for Muhammadov will not be easy against his competitor Sandhagen, who comes from the American state of Colorado, and seeks to win the title of his category, relying on his impressive record of 17 wins and four losses, especially after winning the last three fights.

Regarding his message to fans of combat sports and young champions, Umar Nurmagomedov said: “I hope that all fans of UFC fights will continue their training diligently, and they must be patient and strictly committed, and always strive to achieve their goals and ambitions.”

Second event in Abu Dhabi this year

UFC returns to Abu Dhabi next Saturday, marking the second event hosted by the capital in less than a year. In addition to the anticipated clash between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov, the highly anticipated event will feature a number of strong fights, with the participation of the most prominent local and international stars, the most talented and distinguished of whom are:

The highly anticipated event gives mixed martial arts in the Middle East the opportunity to watch the brightest stars of the ring live at the Etihad Arena in the capital, Abu Dhabi, as a preferred destination for organizing the finest sports tournaments, and welcoming its fans from all over the world.