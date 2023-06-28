From north to south, today the Morena letters for the federal councils are: the federal legislator Ana Ayala; the local deputy Ambrocio Chavez; the delegate of federal programs, omar lopez; the party chairwoman, Merary Villegas; and the morenista general secretary Manuel Guerrero.

Last monday THE DEBATE published an interesting analysis of the Morena letters at federal councils, as always very wise and interesting. In our participation we highlight the five names mentioned above, because they are current, in key positions and have great closeness and loyalty to the Governor Ruben Rocha.

Name by name, the delegate of federal programs omar lopez He is the closest and most loyal letter that the state president could have, he is a young man who has trained as his private secretary, he is a politician who does not back down and is enthroned. He brings all the energy and is touring the state, could be the ace up the sleeve.

The second letter closest to Governor Rocha we think it’s him Deputy Ambrocio Chávez, we know that there is a strong friendship and would have all the support. He is currently the one who has the moral leadership of the local deputies of Brunette and is the coordinator in Sinaloa of Adam Augusto Lopez what paints to direct the Chamber of DeputiesOf course, it cannot be ruled out as the “big one”, it is one of the ‘corcholatas’ of AMLO for president.

The president of Morena in Sinaloa, Merary Villegas She is the best female cadre that the party has in the state, she is in an unbeatable position, lately she has been seen very close to the governor and they tell us that with discreet work she leads the Sinaloan Morenistas through calm waters, keep an eye on her .

In the south everything indicates that the letter will go to the federal deputation is Manuel Guerrerois the secretary general of BrunetteHe has a very quiet profile, but he knows how to move well with the morenista militancy, we know that they see him very well on the Third Floor, so we believe that he would go to the Federal District of Mazatlan.

To close the five letters that we handle in the work of THE DEBATEis the federal deputy for Ahome, Ana Ayalathat we definitely see her seeking re-election, has grown politically and managed to relate well to the project of Adam Augusto Lopezalready begins to sound and form his group.

Additionally we believe that Karla Corralesthe president of Cosalá And the councilor with the highest vote for Morena is another card that should be on the table, she is a woman with a political career, she has already shown that she wins by land and has the support of her party’s militancy. In addition, she made clear her loyalty to Governor Rocha.

We mentioned a lot the issue of closeness with the governor Ruben Rochabecause he is the one who has the hand of the cards, he is the leader of Morena in Sinaloa and he will be the door that they will knock for the candidacies, even whoever wins the internal election for the presidency knows that his link is the state president, so very attentive.

Outstanding. A complete success was Aquatón 2023, which managed to collect 612,832 liters of water to combat the drought and benefit 90,000 inhabitants of 15 municipalities and more than 200 communities in Sinaloa. A great recognition goes to the president of the DIF Sinaloa, Eneyda Rocha Ruiz, who led this noble cause to support the marginalized areas of the state. Congratulations.

Political memory. “The truest sign of wisdom is constant serenity”: Michel de Montaigne.

