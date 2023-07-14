The Mexican politician Omar Fayad, husband of the Mexican actress Victoria Ruffo, would be facing serious problems, because they would be investigating him in relation to a alleged millionaire fraud.

In Jorge Carbajal’s YouTube program they report that Omar Fayad60 years old, originally from Zempoala, Hidalgo, would be being investigated in relation to the time he was governor in Hidalgo and the disappearance of millions of pesos.

“In April they arrested several officials after discovering sinister fraud in Hidalgo, when Fayad was governor, and some are missing 520 million pesos… a fortune!”, says Jorge Carbajal.

Victoria Ruffo, Omar Fayad and their children. Facebook photo

The same journalist cites that as of today certain expenses have not been verified: “the heads need to be caught, they say that they have started a strong investigation against Omar Fayad and if they find him related to that loss of money, The man could go to jail.”

About Victoria Ruffowife Omar FayadCarbajal also opines: “if they find something on Omar, he goes to the tambo, if they find something on Victoria Ruffo, surely she would have to pay.”

Victoria Ruffo and Omar Fayad They have been married for 20 years and according to information in various media, they got married almost a year after they met; they are parents of two children.

Victoria Ruffo and Omar Fayad. Twitter photo

