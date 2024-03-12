Omar Favaro, twenty years after the crime in Novi Ligure accused of violence and mistreatment of his ex-wife. We are moving towards the trial

23 years after the crime in Novi Ligure, which made him sadly famous for having participated together with his girlfriend at the time in the massacre of her family, Omar Favaro returns “protagonist” of judicial events. The young man is in fact accused of at least twenty episodes of physical and psychological violence, insults and threats towards his ex-wife. The Ivrea Prosecutor's Office has closed the investigation and accuses the man (defended by the lawyer Lorenzo Repetti) of the crimes of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The investigation started after the woman's complaint. The two had met on social media 9 years ago and after dating they decided to get married. During the months of lockdown the relationship had changed, degenerating into violence and humiliation. “I'll scar you with acid”, “You disgust”, “You're anorexic”, Omar allegedly told his wife. During their cohabitation the woman had asked the police for intervention four times, but upon their arrival he later downplayed the seriousness of the arguments. In 2021 she ran away from home and her daughter was entrusted to Omar, only to later return to her mother.

The investigations made it possible to ascertain a long chain of episodes of violence, so much so that the magistrates asked the investigating judge to issue a precautionary measure prohibiting Omar from approaching his ex. The request was rejected: for the judge the danger is no longer present, since the cohabitation has ceased. Anyway the investigations against Omar have concluded and what has emerged is the figure of a violent and possessive man, capable of generating in his wife a constant sense of “debasement, fear and suffering”, going so far as to threaten to “scar her with acid” and “reduce her to a wheelchair”. He denies the charges and has not yet been questioned. But if the accusatory framework remains unchanged, the next step will be the request for indictment and then the trial.