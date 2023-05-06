Omar Chaparro 48 years old, has been characterized by being very witty, which is why he also commented on all the memes that have created Martha Higareda for having confessed that she refused to work with Robert Pattinson, because she preferred to make Mexican films.

As expected, Omar Chaparro in In a mocking manner, he confessed to being happy that Martha Higareda preferred him to him than to the Hollywood actor, which generated reactions of all kinds, as some took it as a small joke and others in very bad taste.

“I found out that my dear friend @marthahigareda preferred to work with me than with #robertpattinson, you would have preferred the same, right??” Wrote the Mexican actor with whom he had worked in the past, in addition to having a good relationship with her.

Omar Chaparro and his mockery before Martha Higareda/Instagram

“I would have preferred to work with you too, my friend, I almost don’t like vampires”, “Hahahaha Oh! Obviously I thought it was because she only likes to dream in English”, “@omarchaparro I think this post does not help your friend at all On the contrary, you insist that all the people who don’t like anything, hate @marthahigareda, I deleted this post”, “Keep adding fuel to the fire, they bring it to pure chatter,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that so far the Mexican actress has not ruled on the matter in the face of the attacks, as she is also a woman who does not like to arm herself with controversy like other celebrities in the show business.