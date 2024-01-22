For the Mexican player, going to Europe has almost become an impossible mission, especially if the intention is to do so from Liga MX. In this winter market, no national player has played the best football on the planet, and instead, a couple of pieces are returning to Mexico, such as Guardado, who is a new León player, and Gerardo Arteaga, who is This week he will sign with the Rayados de Monterrey team.
This is the case of Omar Campos, who has been surveyed by the European market for years, and has not been able to reach the price of the Santos de Torreón painting. The player was even close to closing his transfer to America in this market, which the player stopped because Coapa did not provide him with a future for the old continent. Now, the left winger played his last minutes in northern Mexico yesterday, as he will fly to Los Angeles this week to sign with his new team.
Total agreement between Santos and LAFC for the sale of Campos in this winter market, the Mexican will play in the MLS from now on. It is reported that the sale price is between 6 and 7 million dollars and the Mexican gave the green light to the move since in recent times it has become much easier to go to Europe from the United States than from Liga MX, a key factor in your decision.
