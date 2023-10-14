América, after a complex start to the tournament, is today at the top of Liga MX. Those from the country’s capital have understood what André Jardine is looking for on the field of play, who at the same time have found his stellar eleven, which came courtesy of some injuries and absences from games. That being the case and by far above the rest, the eagles are the great candidate to win the title in December, any other result would be a failure.
However, and beyond the wonderful present that is experienced within the nest, the América board and specifically the club’s owner, Emilio Azcárraga, is already working with the objective of, starting in 2024, forming the best team in the history of the institution. For this reason, days ago it was reported in this medium that the president of the capital team would have an agreement with Grupo Orlegi for the sale of Camilo Vargas, and to that movement, the young Omar Campos would have to be added.
Saúl Treviño Nájera reveals that América’s second reinforcement is the young Mexican full-back whom the Eagles have been looking for for two years and who now, with few options to go to Europe, will finally be able to sign. The new movement is courtesy of Emilio Azcárraga, who has a hand in assembling the squad. The signing is closed courtesy of the great relationship with the people of Orlegi, although unlike Vargas who arrives from Atlas, Campos comes from the Santos de Torreón team.
