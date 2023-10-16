Although América is the leader of Liga MX and the club’s entire sporting focus is on the present, the board of directors of the Coapa nest team is already working on the future of the eagles. At least, that’s what the team’s owner, Emilio Azcárraga, does, who wants to have one of the best squads in the history of the institution starting in 2024 and that is why he is moving within the national soccer market to give reinforcements to the team. squad.
More news about America
It was Emilio who was in charge of closing the signings of Julián Quiñones and Kevin Álvarez last summer. Now, once again the owner of América, highly respected by the other presidents in Liga MX, is moving to close signings on his own, with Camilo Vargas being the first of them and recently, it is reported that Orlegi will also sell to those of the capital of the country to the young Omar Campos whom they have been looking to sign for two years.
The young left winger is only 20 years old, but has a long career as a professional, since Guillermo Almada has trained him since he was 17 years old. Campos has many conditions, but the reality is that in 2023 his sporting performance has fallen, thus, the interest in Europe in signing him has faded and hence his arrival in America has been facilitated. . The intention of those from the country’s capital is to recover the best sporting version of Omar, which will bring fruit to the club and, surely in the short or medium term, accommodate him in Europe.
