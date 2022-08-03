They are looking for him in Europe! 🇲🇽🔥

Omar Campos is followed by Feyenoord and Anderlecht @feyenoord make it possible, join two Mexican cracks. 👀https://t.co/X4VlzUJ7KM pic.twitter.com/TnHgTq6ezL

— Halftime (@halftime) August 2, 2022