Last July, the departure of several Mexican soccer players destined for European soccer was confirmed, most of them young people 21 years of age or younger. This is excellent news for football itself, which is experiencing stagnation at various levels and this could be a positive solution.
Now, with a month of the summer market ahead, there are still some national footballers who can make the leap to the old continent. The most notorious option is that of Jorge Sánchez, who can leave for Ajax, and in the most recent hours it has been confirmed that Santos’ winger, Omar Campos, has a couple of suitors in European football.
According to information from the national press, Santos’ left-back, only 19 years old, is in the folder of Anderlecht from Belgium and Feyenoord from the Netherlands, a club that just signed Santiago Giménez. Both institutions see Omar Campos as a short-term solution since he has already been in professional football for several semesters, as well as an important talent that they can polish and accommodate in a better team through a juicy sale in a few years ahead.
#Omar #Campos #leap #Europe
Leave a Reply