His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, mourned the leader of the nation and the patron of his career, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, who moved to the side of his Lord satisfied today, Friday, May 13.

His Highness said, “With sadness and sorrow, we mourn the father, brother, leader, ideal, wise and human being, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

His Highness added, “It is not a moment to cry. Like Khalifa will remain in our hearts. His memory will not be erased, because it is engraved in the conscience and in every inch of the land of the Emirates, giving, loyalty, sacrifice, love and altruism.”

His Highness said, “We do not mourn an ordinary person, nor a leader or a president, but above all that he is a father to him in the heart of each of us with love, appreciation and affinity. He is the trustee of the homeland and the Caliph on earth with wisdom, justice, tranquility, tolerance and peace. He carried a caring heart aligned with goodness and a conscience that triumphed over man in his pure and innocent essence.

He, may God have mercy on him, was a father, a friend, a supporter and a supporter, knowing that everyone is keen to do his utmost to be up to the responsibility of the sons of Khalifa.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

