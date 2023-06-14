Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

06/13/2023 – 23:30

Share



The economic team prefers that the Senate maintain the version of the fiscal framework approved by the Chamber of Deputies to correct possible distortions in the future, said this Tuesday (13) Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), rapporteur of the supplementary bill. At the beginning of the evening, he met with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and said that a possible lack of space of up to R$ 40 billion in next year’s budget can be corrected later.

“They think [a falta de espaço] does not reach R$ 40 billion, but around R$ 30 billion. They do not [pediram ajuste]think that any change will only delay, and there is a commitment that, if there is a collection, you can, through PLN [projeto de lei do Congresso Nacional]adjust and spend more based on what you raise the most,” said Aziz.

Related news:

The senator reiterated that he intends to present the report on the same day as the public hearing at the Economic Affairs Commission (CAE), on the 20th. The commission would vote on the proposal on the 21st.

Earlier, the Federal Budget Secretary of the Ministry of Planning, Paulo Bijos, said that the government wants to discuss alternatives in the Senate to avoid cutting R$ 30 billion to R$ 40 billion in discretionary (non-mandatory) expenses in 2024. the secretary, changes in the project instituted by the rapporteur in the Chamber, deputy Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA), may cause a lack of fiscal space for the government to spend next year.

The text approved by the Chamber fixed the criteria for permanently correcting the spending limit, without depending on the draft Budgetary Guidelines Law (LDO) for each year, as envisaged in the original version. Another change occurred regarding the period of inflation used to correct the spending limit.

The original version established that the limit would be corrected by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) calculated from January to June and an estimate for the IPCA from July to December of the year prior to the Budget. The Chamber’s amendment changed the period for the effective IPCA between July of two years before and June of the previous year.

corrections

The proposed fiscal framework itself provides for two mechanisms to recompose the approximately R$40 billion in 2024. However, next year’s budget bill, to be sent at the end of August, will have to be sent with the cut of discretionary expenses in that amount.

The first mechanism, to be activated in January, will allow the 2024 Budget to be amended to include the inflation recorded in the second half of 2023. The second, scheduled for May 2024, allows updating the estimated revenues in the Budget based on the second revision bimonthly income and expenses.

points of concern

Aziz says that the text of the Chamber has two points of concern. The first point is the restrictions imposed on the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District by the framework, which can impact the payment of health, education and security workers in the DF. The second is the Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund (Fundeb).

According to Aziz, Minister Fernando Haddad stated that eventual changes in the text must be discussed among the parliamentarians. The senator, however, admitted the possibility of negotiations to approve the framework without changes in exchange for vetoes in the articles on the two topics. The rapporteur assured that he is debating the amendments received in the Senate point by point with the Ministry of Finance and said that any changes of merit in the project will be decided in agreement with the mayor, Arthur Lira.























