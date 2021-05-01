It says a lot about Omar Ayuso, from Elite and of his viewers that, being his gay and Arab character, he is not known as “the Elite gay” or “the Elite Arab”, as has always happened with minorities in Spanish series. Ayuso is famous for himself, for better or for worse, and he has not only caught the attention of teenagers and not so teenage fans of the show, but of fashion industry greats like Armani or Loewe. As a famous person, yes, but one that is enviable unclassifiable, and one who acts with an admirable dose of freedom in this age of calculated popularity.

Now, Omar Ayuso commemorates the beginning of his adult life with the fourth season of Elite, which opens on June 18, and debuting as a filmmaker with the short film Kill mother. At 23, the Madrid native has found his image. You are looking for your voice. Many people are waiting for what you have to say. Too much?

“I have realized in recent months that I started on a high note, in a Netflix series, with some ciborium advertising campaigns and a level of exposure that you rarely have at 20 years of age. So now I try to face the next step in my career as flat as possible, because I don’t want to give myself the host of my life, “he confesses. That next step is a short film in which the singer Ana Fernández-Villaverde (La Bien Querida) and Palomo Spain also make their debut as an actress for fiction.

Almodóvar is one of Ayuso’s inevitable references, because he began to look at cinema in a different way when, at the age of 12, a friend lent him the DVD of Bad Education. But the truth is that Kill mother evokes more of a Xavier Dolan emulating Almodóvar. The experience has revitalized Ayuso’s self-esteem, “blocked for years,” as he admits.

“I saw writing or directing as something very distant, something that happens to other people. But the creative process has also been personal and therapeutic, it has been a long time since I enjoyed something so much. It has given me, and I know it will sound very tremendous, a lot of desire to live. Before I thought about getting older and I was scared, I was lazy to have responsibilities ”, he recalls. This self-awareness, this constant analysis, characterizes Generation Z: those born after 1995 are reaching unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression. And the main reason is that, unlike people with analog memories, the Z do not perceive the internet as a complement to reality, but as an extension of it.

“On a conscious level, of course I distinguish the virtual world from the real one. But I don’t know if I have the degree of self-control necessary not to mix them up at subconscious levels. Of course, I am dedicating my personal work to it ”, with that Ayuso. After the premiere, in January 2019, of I swear that, his video clip with Rosalía, disappeared from the networks for three months and on his return explained that anxiety had prevented him from enjoying the launch. “It was the video as it could have been any other event that generated all that self-demand,” he recalls today. “I was going through a difficult time personally and it was not good for me to have that overexposure. It is something that I talk a lot with my psychologist: in my profession, we are not allowed to be wrong. We always have to look great. I have found that as soon as I am more inactive in InstagramPeople ask me if I’m okay, what is wrong with me, they ask me to come back, not to disappear ”.

Ayuso lives with her neuroses and talks openly about her progress in therapy (coincidentally, she shares a psychologist with Eduardo Casanova). And he lives calmer since Twitter was deleted. “Everyone looks for what they say about him. You don’t want to look, but you look at it. And you laugh at it, but in the end it ends up touching your self-esteem. Without realizing it, you begin to build your gaze on yourself through how you think others see you. Knowing what people said about me on the social networks generated anxiety, so I have totally eliminated it from my life, ”he says.

Days after the account was closed, he launched Kill mother. The short is set in a setting that also confuses the real with the unreal, a fancy bar where they serve fast food. There they meet a mature woman and the adolescent gigolo he has hired. Beyond its perversity, its melodrama and its hyper-stylized aesthetics, it is a story about people unable to live with their past decisions. Ayuso has no choice: they are reminded of them every day.

He became famous in a very specific cultural landscape. One in which the news cycles never stop and spin at full speed, so everything happens right away and nothing matters too much. But, at the same time, everything remains forever and everything matters a lot. “In the interviews of the first season of Elite, I said everything I wanted, I had a blast and gave my opinion on absolutely everything. Over time, I have added layers of self-censorship to protect myself. And it’s terrible, “explains the actor after meeting ICON a second time on his own initiative, since the first time he became excessively self-conscious, to avoid getting into trouble, and he went home worried that he hadn’t said anything interesting.

During his first months of fame, he dropped in an interview that his character in Elite his sexual orientation affected him as much as the color of his shirt. “I said that? So you can see what life is like … Today I don’t think like that anymore. It’s something I’ve come to realize over time. I had assumed that my sexual condition did not affect me or my day to day life, that it did not involve any trauma. But then I understood that it conditions me in absolutely everything. I realized how stigma affected me because, every time I saw a group of kids laughing, I assumed they were laughing at me, ”he confesses.

Ayuso is a queer artist integrated into mass culture. The aesthetic of his Instagram is artistic, performative and, at times, subversive: something unusual for someone with four million followers. He has posed in a jockstrap for Interview magazine, naked on a motorcycle or making a sexual video call, but always more as an exercise in style than as a provocation. Despite everything, Instagram censored the image of the video call.

Was Omar naive or controversial? “I promise you that I didn’t think they were going to censor it, because there was absolutely nothing to be seen. It wasn’t a FaceTime, it was a montage. I took a photo, I googled a photo of a torso and I pasted it with the PicsArt ”, he clarifies. A few days ago he uploaded a video with his sister, in which they went out together bathing as children, to congratulate her on her birthday. It was also censored. What is disturbing is that many will not see anything sordid in that image until censorship forces them to look at it with those eyes. “Sure! Sleaze is in the person who believes that it incites some kind of degeneration ”.

In a moment of Kill mother, the boy protagonistIvan Pellicer) says that older people make him envious “because they have already lived.” Does Omar Ayuso feel like this? “The truth is that I heard the phrase from Alaska many years ago. It stuck with me. In moments of my life in which I have dealt with apathy and disappointment, I have seen older gentlemen and I have thought that perhaps they have the luck and the tranquility of having already removed all the bad stuff.

Although Ayuso insists on refusing to be Elite’s “black sheep”, it is difficult to imagine many of his companions releasing such nuanced and sincere reflections point-blank. gorka shutter

At least some of the “bad” has come to Omar at an early age. At 23, he has already made a round trip in his own run of fame: after the Elite bombing, he became unable to go out alone. Aside from stares, whispers and selfies impertinent who did not respect any social distance, everyone around him repeated the most ungrateful mantra: “Don’t change, keep being yourself.” And he suffered. “How can you remain yourself when your life circumstances change so abruptly?” He wonders. Right now, she’s reached a point where her level of social anxiety about fame “is pretty low.”

Although Ayuso insists on refusing to be Elite’s “black sheep”, it is difficult to imagine many of his companions releasing such nuanced and sincere reflections point-blank. In the same way, it is difficult to imagine another young actor daring looks fantasy that Omar wears on the red carpet (a shirtless tuxedo, shorts, shades of blood red) or, of course, directing La Bien Querida in a short.

“It may be true. But is that when you feel the rare you place yourself in a confusing place, as if you do not belong, and it has cost me a lot to feel that I belong to now be the one who is unmarked ”, he rebuts. “I have had the impostor syndrome very present during these three years, and it still surfaces.” In the old days, I tell you, in my day, nobody wanted to be the weirdo. People aspired to be as normal and ordinary as possible, to join the crowd. “Sure, darling, but now being weird is fashionable,” concludes Omar. “Surely, in 30 years there will be people idealizing 2010 and I will tell you that it was not so bad either. It was life then. And ball point ”.

