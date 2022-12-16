For the second consecutive year, the Observatory for Rare Diseases awarded the ‘Connessioni’ prizes during a ceremony held in Rome at the Roman Aquarium. of people with rare diseases and tumors by working in a network with different subjects and therefore creating a network in four different areas: institutional activities, sport, social affairs and innovation.

The award ceremony, hosted within the ninth edition of the OMaR Award, was also an opportunity to implement a symbolic handover from the Rare Disease Parliamentary Intergroup of the previous legislature, led by Senator Paola Binetti and coordinated in the Chamber by Honorable Fabiola Bologna, to the new Intergroup coordinated by the Honorable Maria Elena Boschi, who has already presented four amendments relating to rare diseases and tumors in the budget law currently under discussion. Consolidated Law on Rare Diseases, expansion of newborn screening, approval and financing of the National Plan for Rare Diseases, recognition of caregivers, are just some of the topics on which the previous Intergroup had begun to work and which are now entrusted to the new Intergroup, represented by the Honorable Maria Elena Boschi but also by other adherents such as the lawyer Lisa Noja, a member of the Chamber in the last legislature, the honorable Paolo Ciani and the honorable Valentina Grippo. It was also evident that there is a strong connection between this Intergroup and the one on disabilities whose spokesperson is the Honorable Giusy Versace.

There are four winners: Andrea Lenzi, president of the National Committee for Biosafety, Biotechnology and Life Sciences of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and coordinator of the Rare Diseases Technical Table (Connection Award for Institutions); the Italian Paralympic Committee (Connessioni per lo Sport Prize); the Albergo Etico in Rome (Connessioni Prize for the Social); the venture capital Sofinnova Partners (Connessioni Award for Innovation in Rare Diseases).

The reasons for the Connessioni per le Istituzioni award to Andrea Lenzi was the ability to compose different points of view to arrive at concrete results demonstrated in coordinating the Rare Diseases technical table set up at the Ministry of Health during the previous legislature. “Assignment carried out with extreme professionalism and punctuality and which produced a document of operational proposals resulting from the collaboration and comparison between its components”, reads the motivations. In fact, despite the premature interruption of the legislature, one of the proposals contained in the document – the reduction of access times to the regional handbooks – has become law and the roundtable has also managed to produce useful indications for the subsequent appointment of the National Committee for Rare Diseases. Committee that is now waiting to be convened by the Ministry of Health in order to actually begin to play its role.

The Connessioni per lo Sport award went to the Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP), represented for the occasion by the President of the Lazio Region CIP, Lieutenant Colonel Marco Iannuzzi, who collected the award accompanied by the young Paralympic swimmer Daniela De Rossi. The prize was awarded “for the great synergies activated in order to bring the importance and recognition of sport to the attention of national public opinion as a tool for spreading the culture of integration and inclusion”. The president of the Opes Health Department, Sandra Frateiacci, also attended the award ceremony, also president of Alama – Association Free from Asthma, Allergic, Atopic, Respiratory and Rare Diseases, one of the associations belonging to the Rare Disease Alliance.

The Ethical Hotel in Rome received the Social Connessioni Award, a place where many young people, each with their own abilities and disabilities, also due to rare diseases, approach the world of work and learn a trade, supported by professionals in the sector . “Through the reality and the network created with the professionals who work there – reads the motivations – the Hotel has made tangible a concept of which many are supporters and spokespersons, but which few are able to concretely implement: inclusion ”. The award was collected by the founder, ing. Antonio Pelosi, and Dr. Maria Serena Tino, head of Etico Food, the restaurant where the young people work and do internships.

Finally, the Connessioni Award for Innovation in Rare Diseases was assigned to Sofinnova Partners and collected by Paola Pozzi, partner of Sofinnova Partners, for having been able to “support, encourage and accelerate the search for therapies for rare diseases, thanks to the work of investment in the birth and growth of start-ups in this area, to give answers to rare genetic pathologies with strong unmet needs”. A very important activity considering that one of the great challenges to face in rare diseases is that of translation, that is to push research projects to leave the laboratory and successfully take the path that leads an experimental approach to become a drug actually available to patients .

The Connessioni Award is a work of art created by the Umbrian artist Alberto Alunni, which at first glance could appear like a cage, with the intention of protecting, locking up and isolating the rare patient, but which instead intends to represent that network of support and attention that puts him at the center of the community, integrates him, and works together to remove any possible limit.