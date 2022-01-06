Undoubtedly the team that has been best strengthened for the BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-1 is the Junior from Barranquilla, who after a disappointing elimination in the last final home runs, aspires to fight for the championship of the opening tournament in the new year and for this it has announced several top-level hires.
The fifth reinforcement to be announced a few hours ago was Omar Albornoz, from Deportes Tolima, who at the age of 26 leaves what has been his only team as a professional and hopes to become a vital part of the aspirations of those led by Juan Cruz Real.
Bathrobe adds to Daniel Giraldo, Yesus Cabrera, Miguel Ángel Borja Y Fernando Uribe, who are already working with the team and hope to give a notable leap in quality to the midfield and to the front of the shark team.
The arrival of more players is not ruled out, since in addition to competing for the domestic league and cup, they will have to face the preliminary phase of the South American Cup 2022, in which they will collide with La Equidad in a two-game direct elimination series on next March 10 in Bogotá and March 17 in Barranquilla.
