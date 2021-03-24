Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, confirmed that the UAE lost the passing of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, an inspiring historical leading figure in love for the homeland and sincerity in work and giving, and had influential imprints in building the union, and achievements They have greatly contributed to enhancing the development and prosperity of the country.

He said, “We pray to God Almighty and Sublime to be blessed with His broad mercy, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum … the merciful heart and white hands … a man of benevolence, generosity and generosity … He was the best support for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler. Dubai “may God protect him” and his companion in the journey of building and pioneering … and it was a symbol of goodness, humanity, renaissance and leadership. “

Omar bin Sultan Al Ulama extended sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and the people of the UAE, and called upon the Almighty God to shed the deceased. The homeland is in its mercy and in its spaciousness resides. “





