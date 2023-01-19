The “Ready” platform for the future of government talents, affiliated to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, held its second “Master Class” in the presence of more than 80 leaders in the federal government, under the title “Leadership in Government Digital Transformation”, where it hosted the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Applications Remote work, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, and the former Chief Information Technology Officer in the Government of Estonia, Siem Sikot.

Al-Ulama stressed that the UAE’s experience in the field of digital transformation and the provision of smart government services is rich and unique, and is receiving the attention of many countries of the world, thanks to the follow-up and directives of the wise leadership, pointing out that the UAE was at the forefront of countries that employed its large technology capabilities in developing systems and mechanisms. government work, and provided customers with government institutions with a quality experience that is rarely found.

The minister stressed the importance of benefiting from the outputs of the fourth industrial revolution, the tremendous technological progress in various fields, and artificial intelligence solutions in the service of peoples, and achieving prosperity and well-being for societies and individuals alike.

For his part, Ibrahim Fikry, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at the Authority, explained that the “Jahez” platform represents a new model for government work, focusing on raising levels of readiness for the future, and fortifying government cadres with its skills, as it is one of the leading national initiatives in developing and empowering government human resources. Enhancing its capabilities and qualifying it to keep pace with the rapid global changes, anticipate future opportunities, and contribute to creating a better future for the country.

While the former CEO of Information Technology in the Government of Estonia, Siem Sikot, reviewed the Estonian government’s experience in the field of digital transformation, and the most prominent principles and effective practical applications that it adopted to reach what it is today in terms of leadership and progress. He also talked about the opportunities and challenges surrounding government digital transformation. .

He pointed out that digital transformation in the provision of government services has become an urgent necessity in light of the massive technological revolution that the world is witnessing, and the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence technologies in many areas of business and vital sectors, noting that the credit for the impressive success achieved by the government of Estonia in terms of digital transformation This is due to the leadership having clear visions and ambitious plans.

He stated that Estonia has employed technological technologies with unparalleled ability in many fields, and in innovative ways that meet the needs of the audience of dealers in its various categories, as it has developed an integrated digital platform that offers hundreds of government services at the click of a button, stressing that successive technological developments have contributed significantly to changing existing work systems and tools. in the public and private sector institutions.

He stressed the importance of governments conducting a comprehensive and continuous review of the services they provide to customers, with the aim of upgrading them and enriching customers’ experiences, with a focus on users’ aspirations and needs when launching any new government service, and designing it from the users’ perspective.