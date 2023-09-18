The annual forum for members of the “Global Future Councils” was held in its first edition in the UAE, in preparation for the event of the Global Future Councils, which is hosted by the UAE during the period from 16 to 19 October 2023, in cooperation with the World Economic Forum, and aims to discuss a group of global issues and challenges, and work To explore appropriate solutions.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of the UAE Independent Accelerators for Climate Change, participated in the forum.

The forum was also attended by His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office,

During the forum, the agenda of activities of the Global Future Councils for the current session was reviewed, as well as the most important global trends and priority topics at the local and global levels, most notably the future of advanced industry and global value chains, the future of artificial intelligence, the future of self-driving vehicles, the future of the care economy, the future of cities, and the future of clean air. And other topics and issues that global councils discuss and work to find solutions for.

His Excellency Omar Al Olama stressed that the UAE is moving forward in achieving its global leadership in the sectors of the future, as anticipating the future constitutes a cornerstone of the country’s approach to achieving further progress and success in all vital sectors.

He said: “The UAE represents a model in its ability to keep pace with global transformations and a major partner in shaping the features of the future and anticipating its directions, through its investment in national cadres and its adoption of talents and creators in various fields.”

He added that the Future Councils constitute a periodic global platform to discuss the future of economic, social and political systems in light of the rapid changes and transformations that the world is witnessing today, as part of its mission in setting the agenda of the upcoming Davos conference with the participation of an elite group of the most important global figures and leaders.

The UAE’s hosting of the councils for the fifth year in a row comes within the framework of its strategic partnership with the World Economic Forum, where it is expected that about 31 of the global future councils and more than 500 of the world’s leading thinkers, experts and influencers will meet in the current session of the councils to discuss a group of the most important… Global priority issues.

Participating in the forum were Hoda Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, His Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Mandoos, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology, and His Excellency Engineer Sharif Saleem Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs in Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Younis Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai, Salem Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Saqr bin Ghalib, Executive Director of the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in the UAE Government, and Ahmed Bahrozyan, Executive Director. To the Public Transport Corporation of the Roads and Transport Authority, Ahmed and Rashid bin Shabib, Dr. Hoda, Director of the Cybersecurity Center at New York University in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Bushra Al Balushi, Director of the Research and Innovation Department at the Dubai Cybersecurity Center, and writer Dubai Abulhoul, founder of the “Fikr” platform, Ghanam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, Dr. Patrick Nowak, Executive Director of the Future, Foresight and Imagination Department at the Dubai Future Foundation, and Dr. Saeed Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Director of the Center for Future Studies at the University of Dubai.