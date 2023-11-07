In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, and the Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, Faisal Al Bannai, reviewed the great components and capabilities. Which is unique to the UAE and qualifies it to be a major player in the global market for artificial intelligence systems, and to export these systems.

This came in a session during the activities of the first day of the annual meetings of the UAE government 2023.

The scientists said in a session entitled: “What is the UAE’s ambition to export artificial intelligence systems?”, that the future will belong to proactive governments that are able to develop their tools in the fields of technology and keep pace with their rapid progress, especially in digital sciences and the artificial intelligence sector, which is witnessing an expansion in its techniques, tools, and uses. Pointing out that the UAE was one of the first countries to establish an infrastructure and digital infrastructure that is considered among the best in the world, and qualifies the country to lead the promising sectors of the future, and the UAE government places within its strategic vision and national priorities, strengthening the country’s position as a pivotal global center in emerging technologies and the digital economy.

He added that the UAE is fully aware of the utmost strategic importance of the field of artificial intelligence, and also realizes that rushing to seize its golden opportunities has become the cornerstone of leading its future development, and relying on the exceptional capabilities that the country possesses, it continues to explore opportunities for generative artificial intelligence and the possibilities of adopting its tools in the government sectors. And private, especially with the pivotal role of this sector in accelerating and doubling the growth of the digital economy, improving government services, and developing various sectors and other areas of life, especially business, health and education, and bringing them to unprecedented levels.

He stressed that the UAE is working to achieve leadership in this field through a clear vision and comprehensive plans, which are based on creating methods that take into account the challenges of artificial intelligence and developing its applications, and achieving a balance between adopting its tools and solutions while ensuring their safe and ethical use. It is also working to achieve this leadership through a full partnership. Between the government and private sectors, as well as through its partnerships with the global community.

The scholars pointed out that the UAE early adopted a national strategy for artificial intelligence, whose implementation is supervised by the Emirates Council for Artificial Intelligence through specific initiatives to make the country a testing platform for artificial intelligence technology and a pivotal global center for its technologies, and to provide services enhanced with advanced technology, in addition to programs for training and qualification, talent adoption, research and data development. The UAE has made important strides in developing a fertile artificial intelligence system, pioneering this field, and enhancing its uses in various vital fields.

For his part, Faisal Al-Bannai stressed that the UAE, with its superior digital and infrastructure, and its environment that supports innovation and talent and the adoption of technological solutions that have a positive impact on improving the quality of life, is qualified to be a major player in the global market for artificial intelligence systems and to export these systems, pointing out the great importance represented by ensuring the provision of… The benefit of artificial intelligence for everyone, by strengthening the open source community, and expanding access to advanced artificial intelligence technologies, away from the control of a few parties over the data and privacy of individuals and the exceptional impact of these technologies.

He said that the UAE has all the elements to establish an advanced technological system, and today it is living in a golden age in this field, and what we are looking forward to today, through this strategic direction of the state, is to intensify and unify efforts to achieve a comprehensive transformation towards developing technology in the UAE and transferring it globally, indicating that the Center Digital Sciences and Artificial Intelligence, affiliated with the Advanced Technology Research Council, has developed one of the leading linguistic models in the world. The center has issued four language models, the first of which is “Noor,” which is an Arabic language model launched in April 2022, then “Falcon 7B” and “Falcon 40B.” In May 2023, then “Falcon 180B” in September 2023. Falcon models received widespread demand, and the “Falcon 180B” model topped the list of the best linguistic models, ahead of the “Liama-2-70B” model from Meta, and compared to linguistic models. The “Falcon 180b” was ranked directly after the “GPT-4” model from OpenAI, and provided performance similar to the “PaLM 2 Large” model from Google.

Al-Bannai added that the Council’s Technological Innovation Institute includes 10 research centers, including the Center for Advanced Materials, Digital Sciences and Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Robots, Biotechnology, Renewable Energy, Cryptography, Directed Energy, Propulsion and Space Systems, Quantum, and Secure Systems. It also includes a work team. More than 900 researchers, including more than 200 citizens, contributed to issuing about 900 scientific publications and registering 39 patents.

Al-Bannai stressed that all of this provides clear illumination of what the UAE can achieve in its drive to be a major center for exporting artificial intelligence systems. He also presented to the annual meetings the challenges, requirements, and great opportunities available in this field, stressing the need to move quickly to seize these opportunities as the challenges increase. And the global restrictions in the artificial intelligence sector. He also called for intensifying and unifying efforts, building strong partnerships, developing coordinated and comprehensive plans, and supporting the main enablers to achieve the required achievements and goals to pioneer this important future sector.

Faisal Al-Bannai:

• We have succeeded in developing linguistic models that outperform the models of giant international companies in artificial intelligence.