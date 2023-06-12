Dubai (Union)

The Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, in cooperation with the international company “NVIDIA”, held the “Artificial Intelligence and Empowerment of Entrepreneurs Forum”; With the aim of introducing the latest innovations and developments in the fields of generative artificial intelligence, “metaverse” and robotics, highlighting the “Invidia Inception” program, and celebrating and introducing success stories of emerging global technology companies in a way that contributes to disseminating their experiences and inspiring entrepreneurs in the world to benefit from them in developing existing solutions. on future technological fields.

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and partnerships between governments and leading institutions in the field of technology and digitization, to find innovative solutions to challenges, and to empower entrepreneurs and startups, ensuring that their capabilities are used in the service of individuals and societies.

His Excellency said that such initiatives reinforce the efforts of the UAE government and the governments of the world in empowering entrepreneurs with the latest technologies and tools of artificial intelligence, and generative artificial intelligence, and expanding the use of advanced technology and future technologies in creating the best solutions based on employing artificial intelligence to improve the lives of societies.

destination

Marc Dominic, Regional Director of the NVIDIA Foundation, confirmed that the UAE is an attractive destination for innovation and startups, which is in line with NVIDIA’s goals in stimulating innovation across various industries, indicating that NVIDIA is looking forward to strengthening cooperation with the Office of Artificial Intelligence. The digital economy and remote work applications, to expand the “NVIDIA Inception” program in the UAE.

The forum brought together a group of “NVIDIA” experts, entrepreneurs, startups and members of the “NVIDIA Inception” program to reveal how to enable “Open AI” and “Insta Deep” applications, in addition to celebrating more than 60 startups within the program in the UAE and more than 14,000 companies. emerging technology around the world.

The forum also dealt with the latest developments in the revolution of generative artificial intelligence, “metaverse” and robots, during which the “NVIDIA Inception” program was introduced, during a discussion session with the program’s partners.