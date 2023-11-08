Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, confirmed that the UAE government seeks to explore opportunities related to new technology related to artificial intelligence solutions and big data in government sectors, build on its great development potential, and work to launch an action plan to develop talent. And building the capabilities of Emirati cadres to lead future technological projects.

This came during a session that discussed the most prominent developments in the fields of artificial intelligence, within the annual meetings of the UAE government in 2023.

He said that governments are going through developmental stages and are facing external factors that affect their performance and pose challenges to them in achieving their goals. However, successful governments are working to develop and adopt best practices in the technological sectors, which supports their efforts to achieve their ultimate goal, which is to serve humanity, society and the economy.

He added: “Our goal is to explore opportunities related to new technology, such as artificial intelligence and big data, in various government sectors, and to build on its great potential. We are currently working on launching an integrated action plan to develop talent and build the capabilities of Emirati cadres to lead future technological projects.”

The session discussed the most prominent challenges and opportunities in adopting artificial intelligence in the government, and ways to benefit from the opportunities and confront the challenges to employ artificial intelligence in various fields, in a way that contributes to accelerating digital transformation and achieving the best results in various strategic sectors.