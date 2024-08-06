Ahmed Gamal El Din (Paris)

Omar Al Marzouqi, the rider of our national show jumping team, ended his participation in the 33rd edition of the Olympic Games hosted by the French capital, Paris, until August, among the top 20 riders, male and female, after 30 riders out of 75 qualified for the final stage, recording 8 faults with a time of 83.38 seconds in 19th place, as the youngest rider in the tournament, with his first historic participation in the Olympic forums.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, President of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, owner and founder of Al Shiraa Stables, stressed that the UAE Show Jumping Team’s participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is the result of the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and the support and interest of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, starting from the founding stage, through the junior stage and its various technical aspects, all the way to qualifying for major sporting events and competitions, most notably the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed out that the UAE Show Jumping Team has successfully contributed to enhancing the country’s reputation and sporting status by reaching the Olympic Games in Paris, due to the honorable performance and advanced results provided by all riders in all participations according to a scientific methodology and future vision, which Al Sheraa Stables has been keen to implement since the beginning of its work and over the course of 12 years. Excellence and success were the result of these promising practices and ambitious strategies that support the country’s efforts to advance the sport of show jumping and increase its chances of representing the country and raising its flag on the podiums, as this was not a coincidence, but rather the result of successive years of planning and diligent work.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the eventful journey and the remarkable success of the UAE knights in the individual show jumping competition at the Paris Olympics, and their qualification to the final stage, among 20 countries. Despite this group of knights participating for the first time in this huge sporting event, and in the presence of many knights from countries who participated in previous versions of the Olympic Games, our national show jumping team proved its right to be among the best countries in the world with distinctive numbers and positive results, through the promising knight Omar Al Marzouqi, who is the youngest knight participating in the Games, followed by knight Ali Al Karbi, which reflects the extent of talent and efficiency among the nation’s knights.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan added that Al Sheraa Stables is proud to be a sports edifice that has succeeded in providing the national show jumping teams with talented elements who grew up with a love for equestrian sports and gradually developed at the hands of an elite group of specialized trainers until they reached the best levels. The UAE knights were able to rise from mere participation to competition and winning first places, and qualifying for major events without relying on invitation cards, including the Paris Olympic Games, which formed a strong base of knights who bear the responsibility of representing the nation and competing in its name, including the knight Omar Al Marzouqi, who joined Al Sheraa Stables at an early age, and excelled in this sport and was crowned with the first medal in the history of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2018, in addition to the distinguished knight Ali Al Karbi and many knights from all the country’s clubs, who receive all forms of support and care for the same goal and the same purpose represented in seeing the UAE flag raised high at all times.

It is worth noting that the UAE Show Jumping Team was prepared under full technical supervision, with direct guidance and continuous follow-up from Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at various stages and training periods, preparation and qualification, in addition to the continuous follow-up of the activities of the UAE Show Jumping League, which bore fruit and was positively reflected on the level of the game in general.