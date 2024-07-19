Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, stressed the deep-rooted principles of the Union era in the course of religious discourse in the country, praying for the souls of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and the founding leaders who established the Union era, built its edifice and drew its foundation, calling on God Almighty to grant success and guidance to the wise leadership.

This came during his chairmanship of the meeting held at the Authority’s main headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Ahmed Rashid Al Neyadi, Acting Director General of the Authority, and the Executive Directors and Directors of the Authority’s branches.

Dr. Al-Durai discussed with the attendees the Authority’s initiatives and scheduled projects, stressing the importance of developing the Authority’s services to meet the needs of mosques and society, and the importance of disciplined and moderate religious attendance in all the Authority’s platforms and its means of communication and interaction with the public.