Dubai (Union)

The AFC has chosen our international referee, Omar Al Ali, to manage the Japan-Mongolia match, which will be held on March 30th, at Fukuda Denchi Stadium in Chiba, Japan, as part of Group Six of the joint qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The arbitration team includes Jasim Abdullah, “first assistant,” and Sabbat Ubaid, “second assistant.”

The Confederation Association had appointed Ahmed Yaqoub, the technical officer of the evaluators and lecturers at the Referees Department of the Football Association, as a resident of the refereeing team for the match between Tajikistan and Mongolia, which took place in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, within the sixth group of the joint qualifiers.

For his part, our international referee, Sultan Muhammad Saleh, will leave for the Bahraini capital, Manama, to manage the international friendly match between Bahrain and Jordan next Tuesday, upon a request from the Bahraini Federation to appoint an Emirati international referee to manage the match, within the framework of joint cooperation between the two brotherly federations.