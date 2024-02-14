Dubai (Etihad)

The Emirati international referees team, led by arena referee Omar Al Ali, officiates the match between Ulsan Hyundai of Korea and Ventforet Kofu of Japan on Thursday at Munsu Cup Stadium in South Korea, as part of the round of 16 matches of the AFC Champions League.

The match crew includes Jassim Abdullah, “first assistant,” Saeed Al Marzouqi, “second assistant,” Sultan Muhammad Saleh, “fourth referee,” and Adel Al-Naqbi and Yahya Al-Mulla, “video referees.”

On the same day, and within the matches of the same round, the Emirati arena referee, Mohammed Obaid Khadem, was appointed as a “video referee” as part of the team of referees for the match between the Iranian Sepahan and the Saudi Al Hilal at the Nagesh-i-Jahan Stadium in the Iranian city of Isfahan.