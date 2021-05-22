Murad Al Youssef (Dubai)

The Jordanian artist, Omar Al-Abdallat, expressed his happiness to be granted the distinguished golden residency in the UAE, and said during his stay in Dubai that he was proud of this matter and appreciated the UAE, which has a great position in the heart of every Arab.

He confirmed that he has finished preparing a national song that he will present to the UAE, written by the poet Ali Al Khawar in a new cooperation that will bring them together. soon.

Regarding the emotional songs, he also finished recording and executing three songs with the Saudi poet Saud Al Sharbatli from the Bedouin word that Al Abdallat is proud of being one of its pioneers in this musical genre. And he will present a song from the melodies of heritage and folklore entitled “Al-Finjan” bearing distinctive words of Sharbatly and a musical arrangement by the distributor Rabih Al-Sidawi, and he said: The distinguished Saudi poet Saud Al-Sharbatli brings me friendship and brotherly relationship, and our next cooperation carries aesthetic touches in terms of the style of the word, the melody and the musical arrangement that combines Technical and modern assets.

Al-Abdallat also collaborated with music distributor Hussam Kamel to put his voice and the final touches on a new emotional song that was agreed to be named “We Meet”.