Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

The Asian Football Confederation website chose Omar Abdulrahman among the top 10 stars in the AFC Champions League, which lasted 22 years, before opening a new page with the launch of the “AFC Champions League Elite” starting from the current 2024-2025 season.

In a report published by the Asian Federation on its official website, it stated that there are many names that shone among players who provided unforgettable memories for Asian football fans, and it chose 10 of the most prominent of these stars.

Amouri was chosen based on his career with Al Ain specifically. The website stated that the player’s career in the AFC Champions League began with “Al Zaeem”, and his brilliance began specifically in 2013, when he scored a goal and made another goal during Al Ain’s 3-1 victory over Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia, in the opening round of the group stage.

The website explained that “Amouri” contributed to 8 goals in 2014, when he led Al Ain to the semi-finals, and the following season was full of brilliance, as Omar Abdulrahman helped his club reach its first final at the continental level in 11 years, as he was the team’s captain in the final, which it lost with difficulty to South Korea’s Jeonbuk.

“Despite the loss, the attacking midfielder’s performance did not go unnoticed, as he made history by becoming the first and only Emirati to win the tournament’s best player award. Amouri was truly a player that the AFC Champions League will never forget,” he said.

The site launched a vote to choose the best among these ten stars, which will continue until next Wednesday.

The list of the rest of the stars chosen by the AFC website includes Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari, Korea’s Lee Dong-gook, Montenegro’s Dejan Damjanovic, Korea’s Kwon Soon-tae, Iran’s Seyed Jalal Hosseini, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Noor, Japan’s Shinzo Koroki, Morocco’s Abderrazak Hamdallah, and China’s Brazilian Elkeson.

It is noteworthy that Amouri is currently not affiliated with any club, after his departure from Al Wasl at the beginning of this year.