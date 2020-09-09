Highlights: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is about to vacate his government residence

He will leave this house before 31 October, letter to the Administrative Secretary

Omar was being asked to withdraw government accommodation, facilities and staff.

Srinagar

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is about to vacate his government residence. He will leave this house before 31 October. In this regard, he has written a letter to the Administrative Secretary. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah was being asked to withdraw government accommodation, facilities and staff. He said he would vacate the government house before 31 October.

Omar Abdullah lives in the G-1 government bungalow on Gupkar Road, a heavily guarded and most posh area of ​​Srinagar. He has owned this bungalow since 2002, when he was an MP from Srinagar.

Government bungalow was allotted since 2002

After becoming the CM of Jammu and Kashmir in 2008, Omar Abdullah was allotted a G-5 bungalow with CM residence. Since October 2010, both bungalows were being used as the official residence of CM Housing. According to sources, he did not vacate this government bungalow citing security.

Omar Abdullah wrote a letter

‘Bungalow was legally allotted’

Omar Abdullah said that he had this government bungalow. He said in this case that as a rule, he was to be allotted a government accommodation anywhere in Jammu or Srinagar. He had chosen this bungalow in Srinagar, so it was with him. He was living here legally.

‘I am living illegally in government accommodation’

The law has been changed a few days ago. Under the new law, rules have been made for not allotting government bungalows to former chief ministers. Omar Abdullah said that under this new rule he is vacating his government house. He wrote in the letter, ‘I feel that I am staying illegally in this government bungalow. I do not accept this situation. I am not entitled to this government bungalow so I am vacating it.

Asking time of 8 to 10 weeks

Omar Abdullah further wrote in the letter, ‘I want to tell you that I am looking for a suitable place for my residence. This process is taking a little longer due to the corona virus. I will vacate my government bungalow and hand it over to the government in the next 8 to 10 weeks.