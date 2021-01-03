Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the corona vaccine as linked to humanity. He tweeted that when his turn comes, he will gladly get the vaccine. He flatly denied that the vaccine was linked to any political party. Explain that former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav called the Corona vaccine a BJP vaccine. He also said that I will not get the vaccine.Hours after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘BJP commentary’, Omar Abdullah said that the Kovid-19 vaccine is not related to any political party but to humanity. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Abdullah wrote on Twitter that I cannot say anything about anyone else, but I will gladly get the vaccine when my turn comes.

Commentary does not belong to any political party

National Conference Vice President Abdullah said that the more people get vaccinated, the better it will be for the country and the economy. He tweeted that no vaccine belongs to any political party. They are related to humanity. The sooner the sensitive people are vaccinated, the better.

Akhilesh’s MLC also disputed statement

At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav told reporters in Lucknow, “How will I trust the vaccine that the BJP will provide?” I cannot get the BJP vaccinated. ”After Akhilesh’s statement, SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha said on Saturday that anything could happen from the vaccine brought by the BJP government. It may also be that the vaccine makes you impotent.