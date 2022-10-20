Earlier this month, Omantel made a purchase offer to holders of its $600 million 2023 bonds and its $900 million 2028 bonds.

In a disclosure to Euronext Wednesday, it said it would buy back 2023 bonds for just over $140.5 million and 2028 bonds for over $211 million.

The settlement date for the purchased bonds will be October 24. The offer to buy will expire on November 1, unless the company extends it. On the following day, Omantel will announce the final acceptable price, and the final settlement date is expected to be November 3rd.

Citi, HSBC and Standard Chartered will act as bookrunners for the bid.